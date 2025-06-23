18,600 tickets a minute sold at peak of EuroMillions £208 million jackpot

The National Lottery sold 18,600 tickets a minute on June 6 at the peak of the record £208 million EuroMillions jackpot draws, operator Allwyn said.

The most recent run of EuroMillions draws lasting more than 10 weeks generated both the highest ever UK sales of more than £550 million and the biggest ever returns to Good Causes in the history of the game.

The series of 21 draws – the second-longest in EuroMillions history – raised £190 million for Good Causes.

Good Causes allocates the money in the form of grants to community, cultural, heritage, and sports projects.

They started on April 8 and ended on June 17 when a single winner in Ireland scooped the £208 million jackpot.

Allwyn chief executive Andria Vidler said: “For our winners and players, Good Causes beneficiaries and our retail partners, this EuroMillions draw series was a record-breaker that is going to change the lives of tens of thousands of people across the UK.

“What does £190 million for Good Causes look like? Well, with around 75% of grants awarded being for less than £20,000, that means we can support thousands of projects across the country.

“From Kemnay Bowling Club in Aberdeenshire to The Gentlemen Songsters in Rhondda, from Let’s Talk About It mental health support group in Manchester to the Derryloran Scout Group in Cookstown.

“All across the UK, The National Lottery is helping people impacted by the cost-of-living crisis, supporting our environment, nurturing the next generation of sporting stars, and making the arts accessible to all.”