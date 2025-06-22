UK must push for diplomatic solution following US strikes on Iran, says Swinney

John Swinney has said the UK must push for a diplomatic solution delivered by the international community, following the overnight US strikes on Iran’s nuclear programme.

The Scottish First Minister’s response to the developments in the Middle East came after Sir Keir Starmer urged Iran to return to negotiations.

UK minister Douglas Alexander said the Government “has been putting contingencies in place” as the region braces for any potential retaliation from Iran.

US President Donald Trump said three key nuclear sites in Iran were “completely and fully obliterated” in the military strikes.

Douglas Alexander stressed the UK was not involved in the strikes (Chris Radburn/PA)

The US is thought to have used B-2 stealth bombers to drop bunker-busting munitions on the sites – including the deeply-buried Fordo facility – as well as 30 Tomahawk cruise missiles launched from submarines.

The US-UK base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean is not thought to have been used in the operation.

Posting on X, Mr Swinney said: “The Middle East conflict has reached an alarmingly greater level of danger after the US attacks on Iran.

“The conflict must be stopped by a diplomatic solution delivered through the international community. And the UK Government must insist on that now.”

The Prime Minister had earlier said Iran should “return to the negotiating table”, noting the region remains “volatile”.

He said: “Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security.

“Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat.”

Former Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf was critical of the Prime Minister’s response.

He posted on social media: “An awful statement from the PM, which ignores our collective responsibility to uphold international law.

“Supporting illegal military action in Iran, and gas-lighting us about an imminent nuclear threat, is hauntingly reminiscent of the lies told in the run up to the Iraq war.”

During a protest march in London, Mr Yousaf had earlier accused the UK Government of “abusing” anti-terror laws against the Palestine Action group, which vandalised two aircraft at RAF Brize Norton.

Trade policy minister Mr Alexander, who is the MP for Lothian East and a former international development minister, spoke to the BBC’s Sunday Show.

He said: “I understand that people have woken up this morning to the news that was breaking overnight with a real sense of concern.

“I want to assure your viewers that the British Government has been putting contingencies in place.

“There have been a whole series of meetings, I and other have been attending Cobra meetings in the course of the week.”

He said plans are being put in place to move UK nationals in affected countries to safety, stressing the UK “took no part in this military action”.