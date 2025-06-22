PM urges Britons to contact Foreign Office for Israel evacuation flights

The Prime Minister has urged British nationals in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories to make contact with the Foreign Office as it prepares for an evacuation flight early next week.

It comes after the US attacked three nuclear sites in Iran overnight and Tehran then launched a ballistic missile barrage against Israel.

Speaking to Sky News, Sir Keir Starmer said: “I urge all citizens to make contact with the Foreign Office so that we can facilitate whatever support is needed.”

He added that the Government will help evacuate British citizens on charter flights “as soon as we can”.

Sir Keir said: “Well for British citizens, we’ve been saying for some time to register their presence.

“And so far as Israel is concerned, just as soon as we can get charter flights off, we will do so.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has continued to urge British nationals to register their details and interest in evacuation flights, the first of which it said will take off early next week.

It said further flights “will be considered depending on demand and the latest security situation”.

According to the Israeli Government, some 22,000 tourists are seeking to board evacuation flights. It is unclear how many of these are UK citizens.

British nationals who have already registered will automatically be contacted and provided with a link to the booking portal, the FCDO said.

Those eligible for the flight will be expected to pay for their seat – and payment will be taken on registration on the flight booking form.

The FCDO added that those with “greatest need” will be prioritised, and British nationals plus their non-British immediate family members travelling with them are eligible.

All passengers must hold a valid travel document, and those non-British immediate family members will require valid visas/permission to enter or remain that was granted for more than six months, the FCDO said.

The UK has been working on charter flights for Britons in Israel but none have so far taken off as the country’s airspace has been closed.

Jonathan Reynolds said the Government is ‘in active conversation’ about chartering aircraft to get people out of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Business Secretary Jonathon Reynolds told Sky News on Sunday morning: “We are in active conversations about chartering aircraft to get people out.”

Asked if that will happen imminently, Mr Reynolds said: “I believe our intention would be to do that as soon as possible… hours, not days.”

Meanwhile, shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel told Times Radio the UK “must not be behind the curve” in evacuating its nationals.

“The Government’s got to start moving fast now in terms of British nationals in Israel,” Dame Priti said.

“They’ve been talking about this for days… Israeli airspace is shut down.

“The Americans are ready to evacuate 25,000 US nationals — we must not be behind the curve.”

The FCDO has warned British nationals not to make their way to the airport unless they are contacted.

A spokesperson said: “This is a perilous and volatile moment for the Middle East.

“The safety of British nationals in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories continues to be our utmost priority – that’s why the UK Government is preparing flights to help those wanting to leave.

“Working closely with the Israeli authorities, our staff are continuing to work at pace to assist British nationals on the ground and ensure they receive the support they need.”

Commercial flights remain in operation from Egypt and Jordan to the UK, and international land border crossings to these countries remain open.

The FCDO said the situation “remains volatile” and the Government’s ability to run flights out of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories “could change at short notice”.