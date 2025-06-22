Irish leaders stress ‘urgent’ need for de-escalation after US strikes on Iran

There is an “urgent” need for de-escalation and diplomacy in the Middle East, Ireland’s leaders have said.

Premier Micheal Martin and deputy premier Simon Harris said a negotiated solution is needed and they will be working closely with their EU counterparts this week.

“Iran should unequivocally disavow the development of nuclear weapons,” Mr Martin said.

“A negotiated solution is the way forward. We remain in close contact with international partners ahead of the EU council.”

Mr Harris said a “dangerous” escalation between Iran and Israel is now more real and more likely than ever before.

He said staff from the Irish embassy in Tehran left the country on Friday, and he is being updated on Irish peacekeepers stationed in Lebanon.

“I am closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East following military action by the United States on three nuclear facilities in Iran overnight,” Mr Harris said.

“The risk of an extremely dangerous spiral of escalation in relation to Iran and Israel is now more real and more likely than ever before.

“There is an urgent need for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy. This has been the focus of my engagement with EU partners and countries in the region since this current crisis began. It will remain Ireland’s priority in the hours and days ahead.”

Mr Harris said Ireland and Europe are “fully united in the clear view” that Iran should not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons.

“The way to address this was always through a negotiated solution. Any alternative to that is simply too dangerous for civilians, for the Middle East region and for global security.”

He said the International Atomic Energy Agency’s statement on Sunday is “a stark reminder of these dangers”.

He added: “While there is no initial reporting of any increase in off-site radiation levels as a result of overnight developments, it is a warning as to how easily that could change should further escalation occur, and the disaster that could pose.

“Together with my EU counterparts, we will in the coming hours and days discuss and review the latest developments and consider the next steps Europe can usefully play to support de-escalation.”