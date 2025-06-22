British father-to-be feels like ‘second class citizen’ over family visa rules

A British father-to-be who is feeling “completely helpless” over the UK’s family visa rules has said it feels like being “second-class citizens” for falling in love with someone not from the UK.

David Todd, 33, is calling on the Government to reform the policy, including to scrap or lower the minimum income requirement (MIR) for British citizens to bring their partners to the country, as ministers mull over updating the visa route.

His plea comes as charities Reunite Families UK and Coram published reports on Monday documenting the “significant emotional and psychological harm” to families from the policy, particularly for children who grow up under long separation from one of their parents.

Mr Todd had hoped to move back to the UK from Germany with his American wife, Claire Todd, 32, before the birth of their first baby which is due in October.

But the couple are facing being split up for Mr Todd to return to the UK alone to build up enough income proof as the British citizen in the relationship, or raise savings of more than £88,500 dictated by the visa rules to allow them to return as a family.

Mr Todd told the PA news agency: “There’s been lots of times where I’ve stayed awake at night worrying about it and how it’s all going to work out, because you feel completely helpless.

“It’s like we’re second class citizens because we married someone who fell in love with someone who wasn’t British.”

Earlier this month the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) set out its recommendations after a review requested by the Home Secretary to look at how to set an MIR for family visas that balances economic wellbeing and family life.

It warned against raising the threshold for family visas to the same level for skilled workers, as planned by the previous government.

Skilled workers are only eligible to come to the UK if they earn a salary of £38,700 or more, compared to £29,000 required mainly for family visas.

The UK’s current £29,000 threshold, which was set in 2024, is high compared to other high-income countries reviewed by the MAC.

It was previously set at £18,600 since 2012.

Mr Todd, from Solihull, West Midlands, added increasing the level to £38,700 would be “devastating”.

“Even with this MAC report now, we don’t know what the Government’s going to do, how they’re going to react,” the classical music conductor said.

“It’s this feeling that you’re kind of helpless, you’re stuck in limbo, and you’re desperately trying to contort yourself into this position where you can make it work just because you want to live with your wife or husband.”

The couple, living in Wurzburg, Germany, first left the UK after Ms Todd’s student visa ended and moved to the European nation so they could be together seven years ago.

After building “good careers” as classical musicians on the continent, the couple began trying to make a return to the UK up to a year ago, wanting to be near family as they start their own.

For Mr Todd, he said the Government should at least make the ways to prove income easier, and to include the spouse’s salary to contribute to the income threshold.

He said it is “ridiculous” his wife’s income cannot be used to meet the salary requirement despite her remote job as a content creator paying enough to mean they “could move to the UK tomorrow”.

Mr Todd said he wants to “avoid at all costs” the prospect of being separated from his wife and child, adding: “It just feels wrong, am I going to have to turn to my child when she’s older and say to her: ‘Well, sorry, the reason I wasn’t with you for the first year of your life was because I was trying to get work for the family to move.’”

Ed Moon with his wife Amber and daughter Maya, currently living in Taiwan and are trying to move back to the UK (Ed Moon/PA)

British father Ed Moon, currently living in Taipei with his Taiwanese wife Amber Moon and four-year-old daughter Maya, is also applying to the family visa route to move back to the UK as Maya reaches school age.

He told PA the most difficult thing is the “extremely extensive” documentation you need to provide with any errors meaning the visa is denied and the process must be started again, with visa fees costing around £2,000.

“We’re having to dip into every ounce of our savings to do this,” the 36-year-old from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, said.

“You feel just unwanted by your country essentially. It’s been especially tough, really like from a personal perspective.”

The journalist also said it is a waste of money for the taxpayer for him to grow up and be educated in the UK, to then not let him and his family live there, adding: “I want to be able to contribute to the UK.”

The research by Reunite Families and Coram found that British citizens face exile, increased financial pressure and separation from their partners often for long periods of time from the family visa policy.

For children separated from one of their parents, the charities warned they can face life-changing trauma and distress.

The report also highlighted how the rules particularly discriminate against those including British mothers, who are more likely to experience hardship, working class and low income partners and black and ethnic minority workers, who are more likely to earn less than their white counterparts.

Reunite Families UK executive director Caroline Coombs said “simple and practical changes” from the Home Office could make significant differences to families, starting with scrapping the MIR and simplifying the rules and application process to stop the need for expensive legal advice.

“These rules have become the tax on love. People are suffering and want to be heard.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We understand the minimum income requirement for family visas needs to balance a respect for family life while also maintaining the UK’s economic stability, which is why the Home Secretary commissioned the independent Migration Advisory Committee to undertake a review.

“We are now considering its findings and will respond in due course.”