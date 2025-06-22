Brexit rules spark ‘clear demand’ for more motorhome parking, lobby group says

More overnight parking options for campervans and motorhomes are needed in the UK to meet growing demand caused by post-Brexit travel restrictions, according to a lobby group.

Boosting provision for these vehicles would generate more revenue for local businesses and increase the number of visitors to tourist destinations outside the peak summer season, the Campaign for Real Aires (Campra) said.

Aires is a French word used to describe designated stopping places for motorcaravans – the collective term for motorhomes and campervans – which are much more common in continental Europe than the UK.

Motorhomes by the sea in Italy (Alamy/PA)

Post-Brexit rules mean UK passport holders are prohibited from being in the Schengen area – which covers most of the European Union and some other European nations – for more than 90 days within a 180-day period.

That means many UK-based motorcaravan users are seeking domestic destinations for overnight trips.

But a survey of 6,731 users suggested 88% are dissatisfied with the UK’s availability of overnight parking in desirable locations.

The poll also indicated that motorcaravaners spend an average of £51 per day in local businesses and £23 per night on overnight parking or campsite fees.

Many respondents commented on the UK’s lack of infrastructure and welcoming attitude compared with continental Europe, Campra said.

Last month, Hampshire County Council approved plans to ban campervans and motorhomes from staying overnight at the south coast beauty spot of Keyhaven, near Lymington.

It claimed the move would “bring order” to the area.

Campra managing director Steve Haywood said welcoming motorcaravans to an area “can be a hugely positive move”.

He went on: “There is a clear demand – emphasised by post-Brexit travel restrictions – for more overnight stay options in UK towns and cities, and those towns and cities could benefit hugely by embracing motorcaravans.

“More councils are seeing the benefits of providing facilities, instead of suffering the cost of enforcement and bans, not to mention the loss of potential revenue to businesses.

“In Fleetwood, Lancashire, for example, the introduction of overnight parking in the seafront car park for £5 per night has seen a huge boost in revenue for local shops, and has been so successful that additional facilities are now being planned for motorcaravanners.

“Every council that has operated a 12-month trial aire has been successful and made the overnight parking permanent.”

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency figures show more than 416,000 motorcaravans are registered in the UK.

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association said: “Policies around overnight motorcaravan parking and the provision of facilities are a matter for local councils.”