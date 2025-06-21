Starmer welcomes release of Belarusian opposition leader’s husband

Sir Keir Starmer said the release of a key figure in Belarus’s opposition movement was a “moment of hope”.

Siarhei Tsikhanouski, the husband of exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, was jailed in 2020 after announcing plans to challenge Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Prime Minister said his release was a reminder that “democratic values cannot be silenced”.

The release of Mr Tsikhanouski and 13 other prisoners came just hours after the Belarusian authorities announced that the country’s authoritarian president had met US President Donald Trump’s Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg in Minsk.

Mr Tsikhanouski was imprisoned after announcing plans to challenge Mr Lukashenko in the 2020 election.

Following his arrest, his wife ran instead, rallying large crowds in her support across the country.

Sir Keir Starmer with Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In response to his release, Sir Keir said: “This is wonderful news and a moment of hope.

“The release of Siarhei Tsikhanouski is a reminder that democratic values cannot be silenced.”