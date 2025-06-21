Prince of Wales celebrates 43rd birthday with new puppy picture

The Prince of Wales has marked his 43rd birthday in a picture with his dog Orla and three of her puppies.

The photograph, taken by the Princess of Wales, was shared by Kensington Palace on William’s birthday on Saturday, with the caption: “Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!”

One of the chocolate cocker spaniel puppies is being stroked by the Prince of Wales while their mother Orla is behind him.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have had Orla since 2020, after their first dog together Lupo, also a cocker spaniel – which they were given as a wedding present from Kate’s brother James Middleton – died unexpectedly.

Orla gave birth to four puppies last month and the photograph was taken in Windsor on a sunny day earlier in June.

It appears to be a quieter birthday for the Prince of Wales than last year, when he took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to see Taylor Swift at Wembley stadium.

William had faced a challenging 12 months in the lead-up to turning 42, with both Kate and his father the King diagnosed with cancer.

In the week of his birthday this year, the Prince of Wales joined the King and Queen at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

The Prince of Wales and Cate Blanchett donned lab coats to see the work of Colorifix, an eco-friendly clothes dye brand (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

His wife missed the event for the second successive year and was said to have been disappointed not to join her family at the famous sporting and social event in Berkshire.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales was in Norwich with Earthshot Prize council member Cate Blanchett to see the hi-tech work of one of the 2023 prize finalists.

The pair donned lab coats to see how Colorifix, an eco-friendly textile dye company, makes its products.

William admitted he needed a “layman’s version” of the scientific explanations and later apologised to staff for “all the stupid questions”.