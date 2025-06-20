Woman charged over murder of her 69-year-old sister in north London

A woman has been charged with the murder of her 69-year-old sister who was discovered stabbed inside her north London home.

Nancy Pexton, also 69, has been charged with murdering Jennifer Abbott, also known as Sarah Steinberg, who was found dead at her flat in Camden last Friday (June 13), the Metropolitan Police said.

It is understood the two women were sisters.

Ms Abbott was found by her niece and neighbours, who broke her door down after her family had not heard from her for several days.

Jennifer Abbott, 69, was known by neighbours for walking her pet corgi (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as sharp force trauma.

Neighbours said they regularly saw Ms Abbott walking her pet corgi in the area with one describing her as “exuberant” and “vivacious”.

Scotland Yard previously said officers were investigating whether Ms Abbott’s death was linked to a diamond-encrusted Rolex missing from her home.

Pexton, of Gloucester Place, Westminster, is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Friday.