Woman appears in court charged with murdering her sister at north London home

A woman has appeared in court charged with murdering her 69-year-old sister who was found stabbed inside her north London home.

Nancy Pexton, also 69, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with murdering her older sister Jennifer Abbott, also known as Sarah Steinberg, last Tuesday.

It is understood Pexton and Ms Abbott are sisters, and Pexton is nine months younger than Ms Abbott.

Jennifer Abbott, 69, was known by neighbours for walking her pet corgi in the area (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Ms Abbott was found dead by her niece and neighbours who broke her door down at her flat in Mornington Place, Camden, last Friday, after her family had not heard from her for several days.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as sharp force trauma.

Neighbours said they regularly saw Ms Abbott walking her pet corgi in the area with one describing her as “exuberant” and “vivacious”.

The Metropolitan Police previously said officers were investigating whether Ms Abbott’s death was linked to a diamond-encrusted Rolex missing from her home.

In a short hearing, Pexton spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth.

Softly-spoken Pexton, of no fixed address, wore a grey prison issue tracksuit and was flanked by two security officers in the dock.

Deputy District Judge Lee Marklew remanded the 69-year-old in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday June 24.

He told her: “You will meet your barrister and will be given some advice in the coming weeks.

“This is an administrative hearing. You will be remanded in custody until then.”