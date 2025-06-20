US tariffs and blowing the budget ‘among cost concerns for holidaymakers’

Two-thirds (66%) of people are planning a holiday abroad this year, a report has found.

But nearly four-fifths (78%) are worried about the impact that US trade tariffs may have on prices in destinations abroad and over half (53%) plan to avoid destinations where they believe tariffs could affect resort prices.

Over three-quarters (77%) said that exchange rates are a big concern for them.

Post Office Travel Money’s Holiday Spending Report also found that holidaymakers rated Spain, Turkey and Thailand as being the “best value for money” out of 39 worldwide destinations.

More than half (52%) of holidaymakers said they will budget more for their next holiday due to increased costs.

Over four-fifths (82%) said that they had set a budget, averaging £377, on their last trip.

But seven in 10 (71%) admitted blowing their budget, by £140 on average.

Laura Plunkett, head of travel money at the Post Office, said: “This year’s holiday spending research again demonstrates that holidaymakers don’t always set a realistic budget and overspend by large amounts as a result.”

The Post Office used two surveys of more than 2,000 people, carried out in April and May, for its research.