UK readies charter flights out of Tel Aviv as Middle East crisis spirals

British authorities are scrambling to provide charter flights to evacuate UK citizens from Israel amid spiralling conflict in the Middle East.

Downing Street urged Britons in the region to register their presence with the Foreign Office as the crisis deepens and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called on all sides to reach a diplomatic outcome.

Number 10 on Friday morning said that the situation remains “fast-moving” and would continue to be monitored closely.

A spokesman added: “We are advising British nationals to continue to register their presence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, to be contactable with further guidance on these flights.

“The Foreign Secretary will shortly announce that the Government is working with the Israeli authorities to provide charter flights from Tel Aviv airport once airspace reopens.”

Sir Keir has also urged Donald Trump to step back from military action against Iran, which could deepen the crisis in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister said there is a “real risk of escalation” in the conflict as he urged all sides to seek a diplomatic outcome.

He said there had previously been “several rounds of discussions with the US” and “that, to me, is the way to resolve this issue”.

Iran and Israel continued striking each other’s territory overnight as the crisis deepens.

A hospital in southern Israel was hit by a missile, while a heavy water facility in Iran was targeted in the latest blow against Tehran’s nuclear programme.

The hospital attack led defence minister Israel Katz to say Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “absolutely should not continue to exist” – in a sign that plans to kill him could be revived after previously being vetoed by Mr Trump.

His comments came as Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Geneva for talks with the Iranian foreign minister and European allies as the UK presses for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

The Foreign Secretary is meeting Abbas Araghchi on Friday alongside his counterparts from France, Germany and the EU as he seeks to negotiate a settlement before Mr Trump decides on whether to take military action against Tehran.

In a statement read by his press secretary on Thursday, Mr Trump said there was still “a substantial chance of negotiations” and said he would make a decision on deploying US forces “within the next two weeks”.

Mr Trump had previously said he “may” join Israeli strikes against Iran and its nuclear programme, but added: “I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

Friday’s meeting with the so-called E3 countries follows Mr Lammy’s visit to Washington, where he met US secretary of state Marco Rubio in the White House on Thursday evening to discuss “how a deal could avoid a deepening conflict”.