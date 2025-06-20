Race horse sculpture by Sir Alfred Munnings to be sold at auction

A sculpture of “one of the most celebrated racehorses of the last century” is to be sold at auction.

The piece, by Sir Alfred Munnings, who is known as one of Britain’s greatest equestrian painters, will go under the hammer at Christie’s London on July 2.

Racehorse Brown Jack had six consecutive victories at Ascot between 1929 and 1934.

The tabletop bronze sculpture was created in an edition of just five, and is currently owned by the Munnings Art Museum in Colchester, Essex, which also owns a second.

Scarlett Walsh, sculpture specialist at Christie’s London, said: “Sir Alfred Munnings is rightly celebrated as one of Britain’s greatest equestrian painters, and Brown Jack reveals his extraordinary ability to capture the character and form of the horse in three dimensions.

“Executed with anatomical precision and deep personal affection, the work stands as a powerful tribute to one of the most iconic racehorses in British sporting history.

“Brown Jack offers collectors a rare opportunity to own a work of remarkable artistic and historical significance, also with outstanding provenance. It is a masterpiece of equine portraiture and a lasting testament to the artist’s lifelong devotion to the subject he loved most.”

The sculpture is estimated to sell for up to £300,000 at the auction, Christie’s Old Masters To Modern Day Sale: Paintings, Drawings, Sculpture.