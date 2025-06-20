Interim head appointed at university after damning report into financial crisis

A new interim principal has been appointed at the University of Dundee less than 24 hours after a damning report prompted his predecessor’s resignation.

Professor Nigel Seaton will take on the role on a short-term basis after Professor Shane O’Neill and two other senior officials at the university stepped down on Thursday.

Prof O’Neill’s departure was hastened by a report into the financial crisis facing the institution, which is struggling with a £35 million black hole.

The report found management had “failed” to “properly respond to the worsening situation”.

It identified Prof O’Neill, former principal Professor Iain Gillespie and ex-chief operating officer Jim McGeorge as a “triumvirate” at the top of the institution who were believed by other staff to be making “key university decisions”.

In his resignation statement, Prof O’Neill said it was important for the university to be able to “move on”.

Prof Seaton – who served as principal and vice-chancellor of Abertay University between 2012 and 2022 – was previously the interim provost at Dundee University before taking the top job.

He said he is “honoured” to take up the position, adding: “The university faces considerable challenges in its recovery from a difficult financial position, and from what I know has been a very difficult period for staff.

“I am ready to work with my colleagues and with the university court to set the university on its way to a sustainable and successful future.

“In all this, we should not lose sight of the things that make this university such a great place.

“Prime among those is graduation, and I look forward to playing a part in the ceremonies next week to celebrate the achievements of our wonderful graduates.”

Dr Ian Mair, the deputy chairman of the university court, said he is “grateful” Prof Seaton is willing to “lend us stability at this challenging time”.