‘Great buzz’ at Irish shop which sold EuroMillions jackpot-winning ticket

The Irish shop which sold the winning EuroMillions ticket is going to have a “big celebration”, its owner has said.

Clifford’s Centra on Shandon Street in Cork city has been announced as the shop which sold the 250 million euro jackpot-winning ticket.

Owner Ted Clifford said the news is “very exciting”.

With sweltering temperatures across Ireland on Friday, he said: “It is definitely going to be the hottest day of the year at Shandon Street.”

Mr Clifford, who was informed of the win on Thursday evening, initially believed it was a “wind up”.

However, he said it is not the first time the shop has sold a big-prize ticket.

“It is fantastic news – this all kicked off on New Year’s Eve when we sold a 100,000 euro ticket to a local person.

“That’s when our luck, or winning streak, started.”

Mr Clifford, who is the third generation owner of the store which has been operating for 95 years, said he is “proud to be part of the community”.

Speaking on RTE radio’s Morning Ireland, he sent his “warmest congratulations” to the winner and their family.

Asked if he knows who that might be, he replied: “I have no idea, it’s a busy shop – there’s a lot of people in and out.

“Hopefully they will have good fortune with their money.”

Mr Clifford said it is a “life-changing amount of money”, but the National Lottery will support the winner.

He said he will use 25,000 euro in prize money for the shop to have a “big celebration” with the staff.

He said there was a “great buzz” and “a lot of people around” following the announcement.

The winner of the jackpot has already contacted the National Lottery.

It is the 18th Irish winner and the largest ever Irish win of the EuroMillions jackpot.

The winning numbers from Tuesday’s draw were 13, 22, 23, 44 and 49, with lucky stars 3 and 5.

Irish National Lottery chief executive Cian Murphy had urged the winner earlier in the week to “stay calm” as the “massive” win could come as a shock.

The EuroMillions jackpot is capped once it reaches 250 million euro – or £208 million on current currency conversions.

This jackpot reached the maximum amount on Friday June 6 after rolling over several times.

In total, more than 92,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games.

The last Irish winner of the EuroMillions jackpot was in February 2022, when a person won 30.9 million euro with a quick pick ticket they purchased at a service station in Ballina, Co Tipperary.