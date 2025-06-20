Duchess of Sussex announces launch of own wine

New products from the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand have sold out in just a few hours, as she also announced she is also launching her own wine.

The rose, described as having “soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish”, on her As Ever website, will be available to buy next month.

The new range of food items that went on sale on Friday included a “limited edition orange blossom honey” at a cost of 28 dollars (£20).

Also available were an apricot spread in “keepsake packaging”, and a crepe mix, both £10 each, flower sprinkles for £11 and a range of different herbal teas at £9 for a box of 12 sachets.

The new range went on sale at 4pm UK time, and had all sold out by just before 8pm.

Meanwhile, a message on the homepage of the As Ever site read: “Our debut Napa Valley rose is launching just in time for summer entertaining.

“With soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish, this bespoke blend is launching just in time for summer entertaining, and will be available for purchase on July 1st.”

In an Instagram post at the same time as the new products went live, the California-based duchess wrote: “Yummies, and honeys, and fruit spreads, oh my!”

Meghan had promised some “delicious surprises” as she teased, earlier this week, that she would be offering some new products on the site.

She previously said the original April launch had been “absolutely extraordinary”.

But she also spoke of her fear that she annoyed customers when the first batch of her jam and herbal teas sold out in less than an hour.

She said wanted to wait until it is “completely stable and we have everything we need”.

In the run-up to her re-stock, Meghan shared a photo of jam-making preparations including bowls of strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, and freshly squeezed lemons, on her Instagram stories, writing: “‘June gloom?’ Not over here! Because this month your favourite products are back.”

Her official As Ever account also posted: “To all who’ve been wondering and waiting, thank you!

“Your favourites are returning, plus a few NEW things we can’t wait to show you. Coming this month … get excited!”