Chris Brown due to enter plea over ‘bottle attack’ charge

R&B singer Chris Brown is due to appear in court to enter a plea after he was charged over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.

The American musician, 36, was able to continue with his scheduled international tour after he was freed on conditional bail last month.

Brown, accused of causing grievous bodily harm to Abraham Diaw in February 2023, is set to appear at Southwark Crown Court on Friday morning alongside his co-defendant, US national Omololu Akinlolu, 38, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The Go Crazy singer had to pay a £5 million security fee to the court as part of the bail agreement, which is a financial guarantee to ensure a defendant returns to court and may be forfeited if they breach bail conditions.

Brown and Akinlolu have both been charged relating to the alleged assault at the Tape venue in Hanover Square in Mayfair on February 19 2023.

Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard last month that Mr Diaw was standing at the bar of the Tape nightclub when he was struck several times with a bottle, and was then pursued to a separate area of the nightclub where he was punched and kicked repeatedly.

Brown is due to appear alongside his co-defendant at Southwark Crown Court (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Brown was arrested at Manchester’s Lowry Hotel at 2am on May 15 by detectives from the Metropolitan Police.

He is said to have flown into Manchester Airport on a private jet in preparation for the UK tour dates.

Brown was released from HMP Forest Bank in Salford, Greater Manchester, on May 21.

Shortly after being released from prison, Brown posted an Instagram story referencing his upcoming tour.

It said: “FROM THE CAGE TO THE STAGE!!! BREEZYBOWL.”