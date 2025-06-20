Charles and Camilla’s hopes of Royal Ascot winner dashed

The King and Queen’s racing pot of gold failed to materialise when their horse Purple Rainbow was well beaten at Royal Ascot.

Charles and Camilla watched the fast-paced race from the royal box and were glued to monitors, with the King animated in the closing stages of the mile-long sprint.

The King and Queen watch their horse being beaten in the Sandringham Stakes (James Manning/PA)

He bobbed on the spot as if willing on his jockey Warren Fentiman in the aptly named Sandringham Stakes but Purple Rainbow, who was not fancied by the bookies, did not challenge the front runners.

The couple looked up in the closing stages to watch the race as it came past the stands but Never Let Go crossed the line first and the King and his wife were left opened mouthed.

Charles and Camilla will have to wait another day to try to double their tally of Royal Ascot winners.

Charles and Camilla arrived at the racecourse in a carriage procession (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The late Queen was a passionate owner and breeder of thoroughbreds and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

Charles and Camilla have taken on her stable of horses and enjoyed their first Royal Ascot winner in 2023 when their horse Desert Hero triumphed in the King George V Stakes.