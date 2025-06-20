Charles and Camilla hoping runner will win at Royal Ascot

The King and Queen will be hoping to double their tally of Royal Ascot winners when their horse takes to the turf in a sprint race.

Charles and Camilla have seen their racing hopes dashed twice this week when their much fancied thoroughbreds were well beaten.

But Purple Rainbow will be running in the aptly named Sandringham Stakes over a mile and could add to the couple’s first Royal Ascot winner in 2023.

Queen Camilla arrives by carriage on day four of Royal Ascot (James Manning/PA)

Racegoers have been given a respite for the moment from this week’s sweltering conditions, with hazy cloud over the Berkshire race course keeping temperatures below Thursday’s record highs.

Will Aitkenhead, head of corporate and industry affairs at the track, said: “Whilst there are no plans to ease the dress code at this stage, we are conscious of rising temperatures through the day and will monitor the situation.

We will be handing out bottled water to guests on arrival and have worked hard overnight to provide more shaded areas.”

Former defence secretary Ben Wallace and Princess Eugenie arriving at Royal Ascot (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The King and Queen were joined by Camilla’s old school friend Lady Cavendish and her husband Lord Cavendish in their coach during the traditional carriage procession along the course.

Among the guests travelling in the carriages were the former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad, the Queen’s Companion the Marchioness of Lansdowne and musical maestro Lord Lloyd-Webber.

Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and mother Sarah, Duchess of York were spotted in the parade ring alongside former defence secretary Ben Wallace and Zara Tindall when the royal procession arrived in the exclusive area.

Charles speaking to his niece Eugenie after arriving in the carriage procession (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The late Queen was a passionate owner and breeder of thoroughbreds and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

Charles and Camilla have taken on her stable of horses and enjoyed their first Royal Ascot winner in 2023 when their horse Desert Hero triumphed in the King George V Stakes.