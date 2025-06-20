BBC Breakfast boss takes extended leave after allegations about behaviour

The editor of BBC Breakfast is taking an extended period of leave after allegations about his behaviour, according to BBC News.

Richard Frediani has been in charge of the morning show since 2019 and accepted a Bafta last month when BBC Breakfast: The Post Office Special scooped the news coverage award.

Media outlets reported that an internal investigation is being carried out following allegations of bullying.

BBC News reported that an HR adviser from consultancy firm PwC is also supporting the corporation as it looks into the culture of the morning TV show.

Naga Munchetty (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, The Sun newspaper has reported that BBC bosses have spoken to Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty about two alleged incidents, which include an allegation of bullying, in three years.

A BBC spokesperson said: “While we do not comment on individual cases, we take all complaints about conduct at work extremely seriously.”

It is understood that any complaint at the BBC is reviewed on its own merits and the appropriate action taken as a result, with a range of actions on the table.

In April, BBC executives Tim Davie and Samir Shah vowed that “today is the day we draw a line in the sand” after an independent review found some “well-known names” are “not being held to account for poor behaviour”.

The workplace culture review, led by management consultant Grahame Russell from Change Associates, was launched in the wake of the furore over disgraced former newsreader Huw Edwards.