What are the UK weather records for June?

The hottest June temperature recorded in the UK is 35.6C, which was reached in Mayflower Park in Southampton on June 28 1976.

The same temperature was also measured in Camden Square in north London on June 29 1957, according to Met Office data.

The closest this record has come to being broken in recent years was in 2017, when 34.5C was reached at Heathrow in London on June 21.

Last year, temperatures climbed as high as 30.5C at Wisley in Surrey on June 26.

The 30C mark has been reached in June somewhere in the UK in eight of the past 10 years, the exceptions being 2016 and 2021.

It has yet to be reached in 2025, with the highest temperature so far this month being 29.4C at Santon Downham in Surrey on June 13.

But forecasts suggest 30C will be topped in the next few days, possibly as soon as Thursday, as the current hot spell continues.

The average warmest June on record was in 2023, when the mean temperature for the UK across the month was 15.8C.

This was almost a full degree higher than the previous record of 14.9C, which was set in both 1940 and 1976.

2023 was also the UK’s fifth sunniest June on record, with an average of 245.0 hours of sunshine measured during the month.

The record for the sunniest June is 265.1 hours, set in 1957.