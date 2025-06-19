Tough action needed to halt level of attacks on police in NI, federation warns

Legislators and courts need to take “tough and decisive action” to counter the “shocking and appalling” toll of attacks on police officers, the Police Federation for Northern Ireland has said.

The federation, which represents rank-and-file Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers, said nine officers on average are being assaulted every day in the region.

During recent unrest in Northern Ireland, more than 70 officers have been injured, with some treated in hospital.

Dozens of police officers have been injured during recent unrest in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

However, the federation has highlighted that officers deal with the daily risk of assault which often leads to injury and time off work, placing additional pressure on serving colleagues.

It has launched the “Let Them Protect” public campaign, backed by PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher and Justice Minister Naomi Long.

Federation chairman Liam Kelly said the nine-a-day figure was conservative as many officers who suffer more minor assaults do not report them.

Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (Peter Morrison/PA)

He said: “These figures are shocking and appalling. It’s high time we saw a much tougher approach with assailants who strike, kick, punch and spit at our colleagues.

“We want the public to realise the full extent of what our officers – themselves fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters – have to suffer.

“It’s not right they should end up in hospital with injuries they sustain while protecting the community.”

Mr Kelly added: “Decisive and tough sentences handed down by magistrates and judges will deter those who assault our police officers.

“Sentencing guidelines must be strengthened to empower the courts, to implement an effective deterrent.”

Ms Long said police officers in Northern Ireland demonstrate “extraordinary courage” every day.

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long said she would introduce new sentencing legislation (Liam McBurney/PA)

But she added: “Shockingly, some people still feel that it is OK to attack or assault a police officer or that it’s simply part of the job.

“That is not an acceptable attitude towards any other member of society and is certainly not an acceptable manner to treat those who uphold the rule of law and place themselves in harm’s way to protect others.”

She added: “I am committed to introducing stronger legislation to protect police officers and staff and will include a new offence, with a higher maximum penalty, for assaulting a person who is providing a service to the public, performing a public duty or delivering a public service in the Sentencing Bill.

“I hope to introduce this legislation to the Assembly in the autumn of this year.”

Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said policing cannot be taken for granted (Brian Lawless/PA)

Chief Constable Mr Boutcher said: “Policing is a tough profession and the officers and staff of the police service who stand up to serve the people of Northern Ireland deserve nothing but our admiration and respect.

“Every one of them does a vital job and whilst they come to work knowing that on any given day they could be faced with difficult and dangerous situations, what we should never accept, is for them to be physically assaulted.

“Being attacked should never be thought of as part of anyone’s ‘normal day’ at work.”

Mr Boutcher said the public cannot continue to take policing for granted.

He said: “Support for policing, and for our police officers, needs to be society-wide, and it should be recognised and understood that it is simply not acceptable to assault or attack police officers.

“We cannot, and will not, simply stand by and accept it.”

Northern Ireland Policing Board chairman Mukesh Sharma said attacks on police officers are no longer isolated incidents (Liam McBurney/PA)

Policing Board chairman Mukesh Sharma said: “Police officers step forward when others step back.

“They put their lives on the line for others every day and they do not deserve to come to work to be kicked, bitten or assaulted in any other way.

“Regrettably, figures show that officer assaults are no longer isolated incidents and should not be tolerated.”