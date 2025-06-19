Nine people charged following disorder in Londonderry

Nine people have been charged with rioting following disorder in Londonderry.

The males range in age from 14 to 47 and are due to appear before the city’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

Police said a 14-year-old boy, three 15-year-old boys, two 16-year-old boys and a 29-year-old and 30-year-old man have been charged with riotous behaviour connected with scenes in the Nailors Row area on Tuesday night.

One of the 15-year-olds faces an additional charge of throwing a petrol bomb.

A ninth person, a man aged 47, has been charged with the offence of intentionally encouraging or assisting riot.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old boy, arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour on Monday night in connection with the disorder, have been released on bail to allow for further police inquiries.

On Wednesday, some 14 police officers had been injured, some requiring hospital treatment, following a second night of unrest in the Nailors Row area.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher described the trouble as “blatant sectarian violence” and warned those responsible will be pursued “with the full force of the law”.