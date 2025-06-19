In Pictures: People try to stay cool and enjoy the sun as temperatures soar

Staying cool can be a challenge during periods of hot weather, like the one the UK is currently experiencing.

Staying indoors is advisable if you don’t cope well in the heat. But if you have to go outside, the NHS website suggests staying in the shade and wearing sunscreen, a hat and light clothes.

Many people up early in London donned sunglasses as they made their way to work (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Cyclists on their morning commute tried to stay cool by wearing shorts, baseball caps, sandals and loose fitting clothing (PA)

The cooler temperatures at the summit of Yr Wyddfa will have been welcomed by walkers in Snowdonia (Nick Potts/PA)

Avoiding exercise or other activity that makes you hotter is also advised but for activities that might be unavoidable, such as taking your dog for a walk, the RSPCA website advises owners to take their pet out in the early morning or late in the evening when it is cooler.

People planning a day out with their dog are advised to check before leaving home whether dogs are allowed and to be mindful that pavements can get extremely hot during warm weather.

If the ground is too hot to touch with your hand for five seconds, it is not suitable for paws.

A dog joining its owner for an early morning walk in Snowdonia (Nick Potts/PA)

Hand fans can be a very useful accessory when out and about in the heat.

These racegoers during Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot certainly made good use of them as they enjoyed the festivities.

These women at Royal Ascot cooled themselves down using electric hand fans (David Davies/PA)

Racegoers using fans to cool themselves down on day three of Royal Ascot (Andrew Matthews/PA)

This woman chose a more old fashioned style of fan to cool herself (Andrew Matthews/PA)

While outside, the Gov.uk website advises people to cover up with suitable clothing such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, seek shade and apply sunscreen.

A woman shielding from the sun under an umbrella while a man protects his head from UV rays with a baseball cap (Yui Mok/PA)

This umbrella, meanwhile, was blown away at Ascot Racecourse as there were still a few strong gusts despite the high temperatures (James Manning/PA)

A man and a woman sitting on deck chairs in the shade (Yui Mok/PA)

Cooling yourself down is key to enjoying yourself during hot weather.

“Have cold food and drinks, avoid alcohol, caffeine and hot drinks, and have a cool shower or put cool water on your skin or clothes,” says the NHS website.

These Ladies’ Day revellers sipped from drinks filled with ice (James Manning/PA)

Swimming pools, rivers, lakes, or the sea can be a fun way to cool down when the weather is hot, as these people in London’s Hyde Park found.

“Wear a buoyancy aid or life jacket if you are doing an activity out on the water or at the water’s edge such as boating or fishing,” the Gov.uk website advises.

People in a row boat on the Serpentine in Hyde Park, London (Yui Mok/PA)

These sun worshippers took the chance to bask in the warm weather.

The NHS website advises people to spend time in the shade when the sun is at its strongest between 11am and 3pm from March to October and use at least a factor 30 sunscreen.

A topless man wearing shorts sunbathes on the grass in Battersea Park (Jonathan Brady/PA)

This woman chose a good spot to catch a few rays near the fountains in Battersea Park (Jonathan Brady/PA)