Exhibition launched to mark 250th anniversary of the birth of JMW Turner

The link between JMW Turner and the landscapes that inspired him is to be the focus of an exhibition being held to mark the 250th anniversary of his birth.

Petworth House in West Sussex, where the artist visited on many occasions between 1827 and 1837, is hosting the exhibition, which adds to its own collection, which is the largest display of his work outside of London.

A National Trust spokeswoman said: “With an additional rarely seen pieces, the exhibition includes oil paintings and works on paper, on loan from Tate and several private lenders.

“They give a fascinating insight into Turner’s artistic approach, his experiments with colour, light and atmosphere – as well as his relationship with Petworth and Petworth’s owner, George O’Brien Wyndham, 3rd Earl of Egremont.

“Visitors can explore the Lancelot ‘Capability’ Brown designed parkland at Petworth to see the landscape which had such an impact on Turner.”

Dr Emily Knight, property curator at Petworth House: “Turner produced an astonishing body of work at Petworth. From the numerous small sketches to the finished oil paintings, the landscape became an enduring source of inspiration.

“The exhibition will add to people’s understanding of Petworth and show how it played a significant role in his life and career.”

Along with the exhibition, Petworth will be hosting a number of events, including a Summer Solstice evening on June 21 and a series of creative workshops led by West Dean College.

John Chu, the National Trust’s senior national curator for paintings, said: “Petworth was an inspiration for Turner over several decades.

“The unique combination of landscape, art and friendship he enjoyed there left an indelible mark on his creativity. The artworks in this exhibition will be a rare opportunity to see the place through his eyes and hopefully be an inspiration for our visitors too.”

The exhibition called Turner’s Vision At Petworth runs from June 21 to November 16 2025.