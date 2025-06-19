Donald Trump delays decision on Iran strikes as Keir Starmer calls for restraint

Donald Trump has delayed a decision on whether to join Israeli attacks on Iran as Sir Keir Starmer continues to urge restraint in the Middle East.

The US president said he was still hopeful of reaching a negotiated solution with Tehran and would decide on military action within two weeks, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday.

Quoting a message from the president, Ms Leavitt said: “Based on the fact that there is a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision on whether or not to go within the next two weeks.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt (Evan Vucci/AP)

On Wednesday, Mr Trump said he “may” join Israeli strikes against Iran and its nuclear programme, but added: “I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

On Thursday, the Prime Minister had urged him to step back from military action, saying there was a “real risk of escalation”.

Sir Keir said there had been “several rounds of discussions with the US” and “that, to me, is the way to resolve this issue”.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy took the UK’s plea for de-escalation to Washington, where he was expected to meet Mr Trump’s top diplomat Marco Rubio on Thursday evening.

Mr Lammy’s meeting comes amid speculation that US involvement could require using the UK-controlled Diego Garcia base in the Chagos Islands.

The B-2 stealth bombers based there are capable of carrying specialised “bunker buster” bombs which could be used against Iran’s underground nuclear facility at Fordo.

Sir Keir Starmer has urged all sides to pursue a diplomatic solution (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Attorney General Lord Hermer is reported to have raised legal concerns about any British involvement in the conflict beyond defending its allies, which could limit the extent of any support for the US if Mr Trump decides to act militarily.

Sir Keir has declined to comment on advice from Lord Hermer, but said the “principle, the driving intent”, was “de-escalation”.

It remains unclear whether the UK would join any US military action.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said she would “in principle” support the US using Diego Garcia to strike Iran, while her shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said the party would support UK involvement if it was deemed necessary.

But Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called on the Government to publish Lord Hermer’s advice, saying: “The last thing we need is for the UK to be dragged into another illegal war in the Middle East by the US.”

Meanwhile, Israel and Iran continued to exchange fire, with the Israeli defence minister directly threatening the Iranian supreme leader after an attack damaged a major hospital in Tel Aviv.

Israel Katz said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “should not continue to exist” if the military was to “achieve all of its goals”.

Israel also continued to attack Iran, striking the country’s Arak heavy water reactor, part of Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Iran has insisted its nuclear programme is peaceful, but it is the only non-nuclear-armed state to enrich uranium up to 60%, a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90% and far above the levels required for power stations.

Amid the conflict, 22,000 tourists are seeking evacuation flights from Israel, according to the country’s tourism ministry.

The ministry’s director-general, Danny Shachar, said the Israeli government was working to co-ordinate flights as part of its “safe return” programme, originally intended for Israelis returning to the country from elsewhere.

The UK Government has not said how many British nationals are in Israel, but has urged those in the country to register their presence with the embassy.

Although the Foreign Office advises against all travel to Israel and has evacuated the family members of embassy staff, it has not advised Britons to leave the country.