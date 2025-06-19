Cutting edge virtual production at Belfast studio ‘most advanced in the world’

Cutting-edge virtual production that can appear to bring terrifying ogres to life and deliver close-ups of the Titanic at a studio in Belfast is being celebrated as world-leading.

Studio Ulster, on the shores of Belfast Lough, not far from where the ill-fated liner was launched back in 1911, has officially opened what have been termed the world’s most advanced virtual production facilities spanning 75,000 square feet.

The facilities have been designed to support productions at every scale, from blockbuster films and high-end television to AAA game development and world-class animation.

Preview images showing the advanced virtual production facility at Studio Ulster, located at Giant’s Park in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

It integrates real-time engines, in-camera visual effects, volumetric capture and motion tracking to revolutionise how all those production types are made.

While Northern Ireland has already established a reputation internationally as a filming destination, with Game of Thrones among productions beaming the natural scenery onto televisions across the world, Studio Ulster has been described as taking things to the next level.

Some of the more recent productions made in Northern Ireland include How to Train Your Dragon, starring Gerard Butler, and Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil, starring Charlize Theron and Laurence Fishburne.

Studio Ulster benefited from a £72 million investment, part-funded through the Belfast Region City Deal, and was developed by Ulster University in partnership with Belfast Harbour and supported by Northern Ireland Screen.

It was designed to elevate the UK and Ireland’s capacity for commercial studio production using advanced in-camera visual effects, establishing a world-class benchmark for the industry.

Professor Declan Keeney, chief executive of Studio Ulster, described the start of a new chapter for Belfast.

Professor Declan Keeney, chief executive of Studio Ulster Ltd, during a preview before the launch event for Studio Ulster (Liam McBurney/PA)

“From the docks that built the Titanic to the LED stages that now build entire universes, Belfast has always punched above its weight,” he said.

“The launch of Studio Ulster marks a new chapter, one where cutting-edge virtual production, motion capture and digital scanning converge to give filmmakers, game developers and creatives the power to shape worlds in real time.

“We’ve taken the spirit of Belfast’s shipyards, precision, ambition and pride in what we build and applied it to the future of storytelling.

“This isn’t just a studio. It’s a global platform for imagination, powered by some of the most advanced creative technology anywhere in the world.”

Richard Williams, chief executive of Northern Ireland Screen, said virtual production has “truly come of age at Studio Ulster”.

“While many filmmakers are aware of the basics, few fully grasp how radically the technology has evolved,” he said.

“Studio Ulster is a genuine game-changer, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on screen and enabling directors to bring any imagined world to life, right here at Belfast Harbour.

“Northern Ireland Screen is proud to support this landmark facility, which redefines the studio offering not only in Northern Ireland but across the UK and Europe.”

Professor Paul Bartholomew, vice-chancellor of Ulster University, said Studio Ulster is a transformative investment offering significant cost and time efficiencies by reducing the need for physical sets and location travel.

“Studio Ulster is a transformative investment for the screen industries of the UK and Ireland,” he said.

“This incredible facility is more than a milestone, it’s a launchpad for the next generation of creators and storytellers.

“By bringing cutting-edge virtual production capabilities to Belfast, we’re enhancing the region’s global competitiveness and creative potential, in turn creating jobs and economic impact.

“As a university, we are immensely proud to have developed and delivered this ambitious new enterprise at the heart of Northern Ireland’s creative economy.”

Laura Livingstone, VFX executive at Netflix, said Studio Ulster has the potential to shape the next generation of storytelling.

“This is a pivotal time for our industry, where innovation is not just accelerating but fundamentally reshaping how we create and experience stories,” she said.

“It’s more than just a facility; it’s a bridge between visionary creators, the local community and global opportunity. Studio Ulster has the potential to shape the next generation of storytelling, and I’m proud to have helped launch this studio.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn added: “I am so impressed by the technology, skills and vision, which have brought this world-leading facility to Belfast.

“The UK Government has part-funded the studio’s development, including through £25.2 million awarded as part of the Belfast Region City Deal; CoStar funding through the UK Research and Investment; and £3 million from the Levelling Up Fund.

“Studio Ulster will be transformative for the film industry in Northern Ireland.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the Stormont Executive is proud of the success of the creative industries.

“The journey of the creative industries here tells such a positive story of our progress over the last 26 years. A journey that we as an Executive are proud to have been involved in and to have championed over the years,” she said.

“Productions like Game of Thrones and Derry Girls have put us on the map as a place of talent, creativity and technical expertise. This incredible space will build on that momentum and help attract even more high-end productions.

“With the opening of this incredible facility, we enter into the next chapter of our creative industries journey – we are excited to see where the next part of the journey takes us, and we, as an Executive, want to continue our role in making it a successful one.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly added: “Northern Ireland is on the cutting edge of global screen production and immersive technologies and I am proud that through Belfast Region City Deal, we have been able to support this multi-million pound investment in our creative industries.

“We are known throughout the world for our productions and for our expertise and skills in this thriving industry.

“We have the facilities, people and locations that can make a success of any screen production and I am confident Studio Ulster will raise our potential to a new level, helping to attract even more big-budget films and television productions.”