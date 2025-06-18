Winning ticket in 250 million euro jackpot sold in Munster

The winning ticket in the 250 million euro EuroMillions jackpot was sold in Munster, the National Lottery has confirmed.

A spokesperson said on Wednesday that the ticket was bought in a retail store.

The single-ticket holder scooped the 250 million euro win in Tuesday’s draw.

The winning numbers in the draw, which had rolled over several times, were 13, 22, 23, 44 and 49, with lucky stars 3 and 5.

This will be Ireland’s 18th winner of the EuroMillions jackpot and its largest win.

By Wednesday afternoon, the winner has not yet come forward.

In an online post, the Irish National Lottery said: “We can reveal the province where the 250 million euro winning ticket was sold… MUNSTER. Check those EuroMillions tickets.”

National Lottery spokesperson Emma Monaghan told RTE Radio: “Someone in Ireland is a quarter of a billion euro richer this morning.”

She said the ticket for the “eye-watering prize” was bought in a retail store.

“If at all possible stay calm, I know that might be easier said than done. Have a cup of tea and let it sink in.”

The EuroMillions jackpot was capped once it hit 250 million euro – or £208 million on current exchange rates.

The maximum amount was reached on Friday June 6 with several rollover draws since then where no one matched the five main numbers and two lucky stars.

In total, more than 92,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games.

The last Irish winner of the EuroMillions jackpot was in February 2022, when a person won 30.9 million euro with a quick pick ticket they purchased at a service station in Ballina, Co Tipperary.