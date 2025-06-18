Switching off RTS energy meter system to be delayed, says Government

The Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS) switch-off is to be delayed, the Government has announced, following warnings that it was likely to cause considerable disruption to hundreds of thousands of households.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said there will be a “managed and more controlled start” to the RTS phaseout from June 30, and those with an affected meter will not face any unexpected disruption to their heating or hot water at the end of the month.

The RTS system, used by older electricity meters to control heating and hot water, uses a longwave radio frequency to switch between peak and off-peak rates.

The technology is becoming obsolete and energy companies had a deadline to change their customers’ meters by June 30.

However, firms have admitted that current rates of replacement meant it was likely that thousands of RTS meters would not have been upgraded before the technology is switched off.

Energy UK, which represents firms, said 392,000 households still had the meters as of mid April.

Industry regulator Ofgem has said the risks associated with not having a functioning meter include heating and hot water left continually on or off, electric storage heaters charging at the wrong time of day, possibly leading to higher bills, and the supplier being unable to confirm electricity usage during peak or off-peak times.

In a written statement on Wednesday, energy minister Miatta Fahnbulleh said the pace of RTS replacements by industry had been “too slow”, leaving 314,935 RTS meters still in homes as of May 30.

She said: “My department has worked to ensure industry will pursue a more controlled approach to the phaseout, beginning with a very small number of homes and businesses in carefully targeted local areas. During this process, Government and Ofgem will closely monitor supplier readiness to ensure the process is smooth and vulnerable consumers are identified and protected.

“These steps will help ensure suppliers are ready to respond quickly in case of any issues and that working families and the elderly are protected throughout the phaseout process.

“The Government is working closely with industry and Ofgem to ensure this next period is planned effectively and consumers, particularly those who are vulnerable, are protected.”

She added: “Suppliers will continue contacting consumers to book replacement appointments and consumers are urged to respond as soon as possible.

“In most cases, this will involve replacing the RTS meter with a smart meter, which can work in the same way as RTS meters, with automatic peak and off-peak rates, and the ability to turn heating and hot water systems on and off, ensuring minimal disruption to households.

“In advance of any phaseout activity in their area, households and businesses will be contacted by their energy supplier to inform them well ahead of time, if their meters will be affected.”

Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, which wrote to Ofgem and the Government to raise concerns about the pace and communication of the meter replacement effort, said: “The RTS switch-off process was doomed to failure after it became clear that the deadline was simply unachievable.

“Ministers are right to be getting a grip on the situation and holding Ofgem and the energy industry to account.

“We now need to see a plan published that sets out how the gradual switch-off will take place, including which regions will be affected and when.

“Crucially, we also need firm and binding reassurances that no customers will be left without heating or hot water, and that no household will face higher bills as a result of the changes.”