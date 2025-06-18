Sisters drowned in pools in Eryri National Park, inquest told

Two sisters drowned in Eryri National Park after travelling to the area with friends from university, an inquest has heard.

Hajra Zahid, 29, and Haleema Zahid, 25, were pulled from pools on the Watkin Path – which leads to the summit of Yr Wyddfa, or Snowdon – in North Wales on Wednesday June 11.

Inquests into the deaths of the women, who were both born in Pakistan but lived in Maltsby, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, were opened on Wednesday.

Assistant coroner for north-west Wales Sarah Riley said: “Hajra and Haleema had travelled to the Nant Gwynant area with friends from university.

“They have entered the water and sadly both died as a result of drowning.”

A stream and mountains on the Watkin Path to Snowdon (Alamy/PA)

The University of Chester students were identified by a friend, the inquest heard.

Ms Riley added: “Investigations continue in terms of how they came by their death and the inquest is therefore adjourned to allow for completion of those investigations.

“I offer my sincere condolences to their family, friends and all who knew and loved them.”

The hearing, held at the Dafydd Orwig Chamber in Caernarfon, was told both women were pronounced dead shortly before 11pm on June 11.

Last week, a spokesman for North Wales Police said officers were called to Nant Gwynant, Gwynedd, at about 9.30pm after a report that one woman had been pulled from the water and another was said to be in the pools.

The second woman was pulled from the water but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Llanberis mountain rescue team was sent to the area along with an air ambulance and a coastguard helicopter.

Vice-chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Eunice Simmons said: “The University of Chester community is in mourning for the tragic loss of Haleema Zahid and Hajra Zahid and our heartfelt sympathies are with their families and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“Haleema and Hajra had joined Chester Business School earlier this year on the Master’s in International Business course.

“They touched the lives of many here at Chester – their friends, the cohort on their course and the staff who taught them – and they will be deeply missed.”