Rapper faces charges for support of terrorist group not Palestine, court told

A member of rap group Kneecap faces criminal charges for supporting a proscribed terrorist organisation and not his support for the people of Palestine, a court heard.

Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, is accused of displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a gig in November last year.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard the 27-year-old is “well within his rights” to voice his opinions on Israel and Palestine, but the alleged incident at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London is a “wholly different thing”.

Hundreds of supporters were stationed outside court on Wednesday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Summarising the allegations against O hAnnaidh, prosecutor Michael Bisgrove told the court: “It’s not about Mr O hAnnaidh’s support for the people of Palestine or his criticism of Israel.

“He’s well within his rights to voice his opinions and solidarity, as is anybody else.

“The allegation in this case is a wholly different thing and deals with a video recording showing that, in November of last year, Mr O hAnnaidh wore and displayed the flag of Hezbollah, a proscribed terrorist organisation, while saying ‘up Hamas, up Hezbollah’.

“Of course, support for the one is not the same as support for the other.

“So the issue in this case, and the reason it has come to court, it centres on the apparent support by Mr O hAnnaidh of a proscribed terrorist organisation.”

Wearing a dark zip-up jacket and trousers, the defendant spoke briefly to confirm his identity at the beginning of the hearing.

He was greeted by hundreds of supporters as he arrived at court on Wednesday morning alongside the other two members of the Belfast rap trio – Naoise O Caireallain, and J J O Dochartaigh.

O hAnnaidh was released on unconditional bail until his next hearing at the same court on August 20.