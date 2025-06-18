Rapist who preyed on girl, 15, after following her in town centre jailed

A rapist who preyed on a 15-year-old girl after following her in a town centre has been jailed for nine years.

Sadeq Nikzad, 29, targeted the schoolgirl after spotting her walking down a town centre street in Falkirk on October 16 2023.

He attempted to strike up a conversation with the teenager, and repeatedly pestered her for her phone number.

Nikzad also made sexual comments, before leading the girl into a courtyard where he raped her, prosecutors said.

The predator was convicted on March 5 following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Nikzad was given a 12-year extended sentence comprising nine years in custody and three years of supervision upon release when the case called at the High Court in Livingston on Tuesday, the Crown Office said.

He was also added to the sex offenders register indefinitely, and given an indefinite non-harassment order banning contact with her.

Katrina Parkes, procurator fiscal for High Court sexual offences, said: “This was an appalling, opportunistic attack on a young girl who should have been safe going about her daily business.

“The victim should be commended for reporting Sadeq Nikzad to the police, ensuring that he has now been held accountable while also protecting others from harm.

“This type of offending will not be tolerated, and I hope this prosecution sends a clear message to men who commit serious acts of sexual violence against women and children.

“I would urge anyone who has experienced similar crime to report it. You will be listened to and supported as we use every tool available in seeking justice.”