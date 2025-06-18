Police seek ‘crucial clue’ over death of woman stabbed at home

The death of a 69-year-old woman found stabbed in her home could be linked to the theft of her diamond encrusted Rolex, police fear.

Jennifer Abbott, also known as Sarah Steinberg, was last seen walking her pet Corgi in Camden, north London on June 10, before she was found fatally injured three days later.

An ambulance crew was called to her home in Mornington Place, Camden around 6pm on June 13, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Sunday June 15 and gave cause of death as sharp force trauma.

Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart said: “We are working closely with our colleagues in the homicide team to establish exactly what happened and it’s incredibly important that we hear from anyone who may have knowledge about how this awful death occurred.

“Were you out in Camden on Friday?

“Perhaps you had been coming home from work, or at an event nearby?

“Did you see or hear anything around Mornington Place that struck you as being unusual?

“Someone must have seen or heard something and no piece of information is too small.

“It could be the crucial clue that leads us to identify Jennifer’s murderer.

“Extra patrols continue in the area while my officers remain at the crime scene.

“I would urge anyone who has any information, or who may be worried, to speak to them.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X, giving the reference 6470/13JUN.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.