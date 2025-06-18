Police investigating death of Cole Cooper, 19, rule out third-party involvement

Police have said there is “no evidence of third-party involvement” in the death of a teenager who vanished for four weeks.

Cole Cooper, 19, was last seen by his family on May 2 or 3, and was reported missing by them on May 9.

He was seen on CCTV on Sunday May 4 in Longcroft, Falkirk, at around 6am, and was also reported to have been seen by a witness on May 7, asking for a lift.

Cole Cooper, 19, was reported missing on May 9 (Undated family handout/Police Scotland/PA)

On June 6, his body was found in a wooded area of Banknock, Falkirk, with police treating his death as “unexplained”.

His mother, Wendy Stewart, 42, told Sky News that she believed there was “third-party involvement” in her son’s death, and added that this may have been “unintentionally”.

She said that Mr Cooper had been “arguing” with someone in the lead up to his disappearance.

Ms Stewart said: “Whether it be intentionally or unintentionally, I do believe there has been some involvement by a third party and the result is the death of Cole.”

She said she believed there was a “culprit” for Mr Cooper’s disappearance and vowed to “get justice”.

Ms Stewart said: “Finding the culprit and getting justice that way. Finding the person that is responsible for the death of my child.”

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson said: “We are carrying out significant inquiries into Cole’s death, however, at this time there is no evidence of any third-party involvement.

“It is vital that we establish the full circumstances leading up to Cole’s death so that we can provide some answers to his family.

“The thoughts of everyone involved in this investigation are very much with his family and friends and officers will continue to offer them support and keep them informed as our inquiries progress.”