Person dies in UK after becoming infected with rabies while on holiday

A person has died in Yorkshire from rabies after becoming infected while on holiday in Morocco, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

The person, which the Barnsley Chronicle reports is a woman from the area who was diagnosed at Barnsley Hospital, had contact with a stray dog during their visit to the North African country.

The UKHSA said there is no risk to the wider public because there is no evidence rabies can be passed between people.

However, as a precautionary measure it is assessing health workers and close contacts to offer vaccination where necessary.

Barnsley District General Hospital (Phil Noble/PA)

Rabies is a deadly virus spread through the saliva of infected animals, and people usually get it after being bitten by an infected animal.

Animals such as cows, cats and foxes can carry the virus but, in developing countries, stray dogs are the most likely to spread rabies to people.

Once a person begins showing signs and symptoms of rabies, the disease is nearly always fatal.

The first symptoms of rabies can be similar to flu, while later symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, agitation, anxiety, difficulty swallowing and excessive saliva.

People may develop fears around things like swallowing drinks and can suffer hallucinations and paralysis.