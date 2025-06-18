Micheal Martin’s constituency office in Co Cork vandalised

The Irish premier’s constituency office in Co Cork has been vandalised with red paint.

It is the third such incident in recent weeks.

Pictures showed red paint sprayed across the walls of the property in Turner’s Cross, with black writing also scrawled across the window of the office.

A spokesperson for Taoiseach Micheal Martin confirmed the latest attack, adding that personal threats have also been sent to the office.

“I can confirm there was an act of vandalism on the constituency office last night, this is the third such attack,” they said.

“Personal threats have also previously been sent to the office, warning the Taoiseach it will be made impossible for him to navigate in public spaces.

“This is a working office with constituency staff acting on a daily basis to support the community on various issues.

“Those responsible for these criminal acts and intimidatory and abusive threats are fundamentally anti-democratic.

“We believe the vast majority of people who are appalled by the situation in Gaza would have nothing to do with such actions.”