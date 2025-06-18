Legislation to decriminalise abortion for women clears the Commons

Legislation which would see abortion decriminalised for women terminating their own pregnancies has cleared the Commons.

MPs voted 312 to 95, majority 217 to approve the Crime and Policing Bill at third reading on Wednesday.

This comes after the Commons backed Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi’s amendment, which will remove the threat of “investigation, arrest, prosecution or imprisonment” of any woman who acts in relation to her own pregnancy.

The issue was treated as a matter of conscience, with MPs given a free vote and the Government remaining neutral.

Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi (Chris McAndrew/PA)

Downing Street said the change to abortion laws must be “workable and safe”, following Tuesday’s verdict.

A No 10 spokesman said: “We’ll look at this in detail, considering whether any changes are necessary to make it workable and safe. But, of course, this would not change the intent of the amendment passed.”

The spokesman added: “As with all laws, the Government has a responsibility to ensure it is safe and workable.”

The Bill will now undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords.

It will also introduce a two-step verification process for the sale of knives and crossbows purchased online, and greater protections for emergency workers from racial and religious abuse during house calls are also included in the Bill.

Speaking during report stage on Tuesday, Ms Antoniazzi said she pushed for the change in the law after cases of women being investigated by police over suspected illegal abortions.

The Gower MP said: “This is the right change at the right time. I implore colleagues who want to protect women and girls and abortion services to vote for new clause one.

“Let’s ensure that not a single desperate woman ever again is subject to traumatic, criminal investigation at the worst moments in their lives.”

Medics or others who facilitate an abortion after the 24-week time limit could still face prosecution if the change becomes law.

Though the Government took a neutral stance on the vote, several Cabinet ministers were among the MPs who backed the amendment.

They included Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall, Defence Secretary John Healey, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, Environment Secretary Steve Reed, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, Scotland Secretary Ian Murray, Wales Secretary Jo Stevens and Commons Leader Lucy Powell.

Kemi Badenoch and many members of the Conservative front bench voted against it, but shadow education secretary Laura Trott voted in favour.

Abortion in England and Wales currently remains a criminal offence unless with an authorised provider up to 24 weeks into a pregnancy, with very limited circumstances allowing one after this time, such as when the mother’s life is at risk or the child would be born with a severe disability.

It is also legal to take prescribed medication at home if a woman is under 10 weeks pregnant.

Efforts to change the law to protect women from prosecution follow repeated calls to repeal sections of the 19th century law, the 1861 Offences Against the Person Act, after abortion was decriminalised in Northern Ireland in 2019.