Kneecap rapper faces charges for alleged support of terrorist group, court told

A member of rap group Kneecap faces criminal charges for allegedly supporting a proscribed terrorist organisation and not his support for the people of Palestine, a court has heard.

Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, is accused of displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a gig in November last year.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard the 27-year-old is “well within his rights” to voice his opinions on Israel and Palestine, but the alleged incident at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, is a “wholly different thing”.

Kneecap’s Liam Og O hAnnaidh leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court through a crowd of supporters (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Dozens of supporters had surged around the entrance of the court as the band arrived, with some also entering the lobby before the hearing, trying to get close to the trio.

After the brief hearing concluded, the defendant exited the court building to a festival-like atmosphere, with fans waving flags, playing drums and one supporter setting off a smoke canister.

As he left the court with the other Kneecap members, Naoise O Caireallain and J J O Dochartaigh, loud cheers could be heard as well as chants of “Free Palestine” from hundreds of their supporters.

During the hearing, the allegations against O hAnnaidh were summarised by prosecutor Michael Bisgrove, who said: “It’s not about Mr O hAnnaidh’s support for the people of Palestine or his criticism of Israel.

“He’s well within his rights to voice his opinions and solidarity, as is anybody else.

“The allegation in this case is a wholly different thing and deals with a video recording showing that, in November of last year, Mr O hAnnaidh wore and displayed the flag of Hezbollah, a proscribed terrorist organisation, while saying ‘up Hamas, up Hezbollah’.

“Of course, support for the one is not the same as support for the other.

“So the issue in this case, and the reason it has come to court, it centres on the apparent support by Mr O hAnnaidh of a proscribed terrorist organisation.”

Wearing a dark zip-up jacket and trousers, the defendant spoke briefly to confirm his identity at the beginning of the hearing.

He was greeted by hundreds of supporters as he arrived at court on Wednesday morning alongside the other two members of the Belfast rap trio.

Outside court following the hearing, O hAnnaidh’s bandmate, Mr O Caireallain, led the huge crowds in chants of “Free Palestine”.

Wearing sunglasses and a keffiyeh, Mr O Caireallain said: “For anybody going to Glastonbury, you can see us there at 4pm on the Saturday.

“If you can’t be there we’ll be on the BBC, if anybody watches the BBC. We’ll be at Wembley in September.

“But most importantly: free, free Palestine.”

O hAnnaidh was released on unconditional bail until his next hearing at the same court on August 20.