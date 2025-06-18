Kate Phillips named permanent BBC chief content officer after interim role

Kate Phillips has been announced as the permanent chief content officer of the BBC, after she had been performing the role on an interim basis after predecessor Charlotte Moore announced she was leaving.

It comes after Moore, who has been in the role since September 2020, announced in February she would be leaving the broadcaster later this year to join Left Bank Pictures as chief executive, and Sony Pictures Television as EVP, creative director of international production.

Phillips said of the new role: “Over the past few months, I have thoroughly enjoyed being more involved in the huge breadth of brilliant content that we produce across the UK and, of course, it’s been great getting to know so many new people.

“This is one of the best roles in the business at an incredible organisation and I can’t wait to get started.”

Kate Phillips replaces Charlotte Moore in the role (James Manning/PA)

Phillips, who has been in the role on an interim basis since February, has been with the BBC for 12 years, and was previously controller of BBC One, after leading its entertainment team and BBC Worldwide’s formats team.

Prior to joining the corporation she was a co-owner and director of formats company Mast Media.

Announcing the news to staff, BBC director general Tim Davie said: “Kate’s passion for delivering world class content to our all audiences shines through in everything she does.

“Her experience with the BBC spans over 12 years and in that time she has brought innovation, outstanding creativity and an absolute focus on our audiences.

“She has a fantastic record of delivering creative hits which embody the best of the BBC.”

The change comes at the end of a turbulent time for the BBC, and criticism of a documentary about Gaza that featured the son of a former Hamas deputy minister of agriculture, however the PA news agency understands Moore’s departure is not connected to matters regarding the documentary.

As director of unscripted, Phillips has been responsible for the overall commissioning strategy of entertainment, documentary, factual, arts and daytime shows among others.

During her time as entertainment controller, Phillips commissioned shows such as Strictly Come Dancing, The Apprentice, Top Gear and Dragons’ Den.

She takes over from Moore, who has been with the BBC since 2006, starting as a commissioning executive for documentaries before she went on to become director of BBC content, responsible for the BBC’s channels, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sports, from July 2016 to 2020.

Between 2013 and 2016, she was controller of BBC One when the channel delivered hit shows The Night Manager, Doctor Foster, Three Girls, Peter Kay’s Car Share, Blue Planet and Planet Earth.

After her departure was announced, Moore said in a statement: “It’s been an honour to lead the BBC creatively as chief content officer at a time of unprecedented change, championing the very best British storytelling across radio and TV.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved during my time at the helm, transforming our offer and supporting iPlayer to become the fastest growing streamer in the UK.

“I want to thank my colleagues, my brilliant team and all the incredible producers, directors, writers and on screen and on air talent who’ve made it such a thrilling ride.”