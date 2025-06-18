Grandmother dies from rabies after ‘very slight scratch’ from puppy in Morocco

The family of a grandmother who died after contracting rabies said she was scratched “very slightly” by a puppy while visiting Morocco in February.

Yvonne Ford’s family said she only became ill two weeks ago, starting with a headache and resulting in her becoming unable to walk, talk, sleep or swallow.

Ms Ford, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, died in Sheffield on June 11 aged 59, according to Sheffield Coroner’s Court, where an inquest was opened and adjourned on Wednesday morning.

Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust confirmed she was diagnosed with rabies at Barnsley Hospital.

A Facebook post which her daughter Robyn Thomson made to raise awareness said: “Our family is still processing this unimaginable loss, but we are choosing to speak up in the hope of preventing this from happening to others.

“Yvonne Ford, Ron Ford’s wife and our Mum, died of rabies.

“She was scratched very slightly by a puppy in Morocco in February.

“At the time, she did not think any harm would come of it and didn’t think much of it.

“Two weeks ago she became ill, starting with a headache and resulted in her losing her ability to walk, talk, sleep, swallow.

“Resulting in her passing.”

Ms Thomson shared information about rabies, including that it is preventable through prompt medical care after exposure.

She added: “We never thought something like this could happen to someone we love. Please take animal bites seriously, vaccinate your pets, and educate those around you.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said there is no risk to the wider public because there is no evidence rabies can be passed between people.

However, as a precautionary measure it is assessing health workers and close contacts to offer vaccination where necessary.

Rabies is a deadly virus spread through the saliva of infected animals, and people usually get it after being bitten by an infected animal.

Animals such as cows, cats and foxes can carry the virus but, in developing countries, stray dogs are the most likely to spread rabies to people.

Once a person begins showing signs and symptoms of rabies, the disease is nearly always fatal.

The first symptoms of rabies can be similar to flu, while later symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, agitation, anxiety, difficulty swallowing and excessive saliva.

People may develop fears around things like swallowing drinks and can suffer hallucinations and paralysis.

Dr Katherine Russell, Head of Emerging Infections and Zoonoses, at the UKHSA, said: “I would like to extend my condolences to this individual’s family at this time.

“If you are bitten, scratched or licked by an animal in a country where rabies is found then you should wash the wound or site of exposure with plenty of soap and water and seek medical advice without delay in order to get post-exposure treatment to prevent rabies.

“There is no risk to the wider public in relation to this case.

“Human cases of rabies are extremely rare in the UK, and worldwide there are no documented instances of direct human-to-human transmission.”

According to the UKHSA, rabies does not circulate in either wild or domestic animals in the UK, although some species of bats can carry a rabies-like virus.

There have been no human cases of rabies acquired in the UK from animals other than bats reported since 1902.

Between 2000 and 2024, there were six cases of rabies reported in the UK linked to people being exposed abroad.

Rabies is common in other parts of the world, especially Asia and Africa.

Travellers are being advised by the UKHSA to avoid contact with dogs, cats and other animals and check whether they may need a rabies vaccine prior to travel.