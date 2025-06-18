Government urged to do more to show it values public services

A senior union leader has urged the Government to do more to show it values public services and the workers who deliver them.

Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, told her union’s annual conference in Liverpool that if the Government could change its mind on so many issues, it could change it on taxation.

“Tax wealth and profits, and raise the money needed to fix our country. That’s the message I’ll continue to take to Government,” she told delegates.

“I want Labour to do more to show it values our public services, and the people – our members – who deliver them.

“How do I think they should pay for this?

“Not by taking money away from those least able to afford it, but by taking it from those with the deepest pockets.”

Ms McAnea said Unison’s job was to hold Labour to account, to tell the party to do its job better.

She added: “Just as we did when they attacked benefits – we were one of the first unions to come out against the cut to the winter fuel allowance.

“They’ve changed their stance, we’ve not.

“Some commentators say Labour changing their policies is a sign of weakness.

“I disagree – I think it’s a sign of maturity, and of growing into the role of Government after 14 years out in the cold – and it’s a sign they’re listening to us.”

Ms McAnea said that just as Unison was ramping up its campaign to protect migrant workers, the Government had decided to “steal the clothes” of the right by limiting the number of migrants who can come to the UK.

“All I can say to them is, good luck filling all those vacancies in hospitals and care homes without overseas workers.

“Instead of going after the migrants workers, why don’t they go after the rogue employers who are using their sponsorship of visas to hold workers to ransom?”

The Unison leader added that she did not expect to see a Labour Government attacking benefits for disabled people. “It’s almost as if ministers don’t get the fact that that most personal independence payments go to people in work,” she said.