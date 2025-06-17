Tributes paid to student killed while skydiving in Devon

Tributes have been paid to a university student who was among two people killed while skydiving.

Chiropractic student Adam Harrison, 30, died in the incident near Dunkeswell Aerodrome in Devon last Friday.

Mr Harrison, from Bournemouth, was a student at the town’s Health Sciences University.

Vice-chancellor Professor Lesley Haig said: “Health Sciences University is a close-knit community, and the loss of Adam is being felt across our entire institution.

“This is a deeply difficult time for many of our students and staff.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with Adam’s family, friends and all who knew him.

“We are doing everything we can to support our community, and we encourage anyone affected to reach out.

“Support services are available for both students and staff, and we are urging those affected to talk to someone and access the support they need.”

Mother-of-four Belinda Taylor, 48, from Totnes, also died in the incident, which is now the subject of an investigation.

Belinda Taylor was described by her son as ‘a very caring woman’ (Family handout/Michelle Gaffney)

Tributes were paid to Ms Taylor by her family on Monday.

Ms Taylor’s son Elias Baaklini, 20, a business student from Acton, west London, told the PA news agency: “She was a very caring woman, always supporting no matter what it was.

“She didn’t care as long as you were happy, we all loved her a lot and she will be very missed.

“She was a very positive woman as well, she liked to do exciting things so it’s just a tragedy that she went off to have fun, do something she’d never done before, experience something new and we lost her.”

Mr Baaklini said he was in Exeter, Devon, with his two older brothers on Friday to celebrate one of their birthdays.

In a statement issued on Sunday, SkyDiveBuzz Dunkeswell said it was “heartbroken” by the incident and was fully co-operating with the investigation.

It said: “Our deepest condolences go out to the families, friends, and everyone affected by this devastating event.

“As per standard procedure, the relevant authorities were contacted immediately, and the appropriate investigation protocols were initiated without delay. A British Skydiving Board of Inquiry will now investigate the accident.

“Once complete, a report – including conclusions and any recommendations – will be submitted to the coroner, the police, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the British Skydiving Safety & Training Committee (STC), and other relevant bodies.

“Safety is, and always has been, our top priority. We are fully co-operating with the investigation and continue to uphold the highest possible standards in everything we do.

“No further details will be provided at this time. We respectfully ask for privacy for all those affected, including our team, during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that it was aware of the incident but could not comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

A spokesman added: “We will work closely with the relevant authorities to understand what happened and are awaiting the report into the incident.”