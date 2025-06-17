Temperatures could reach 33C this weekend as heatwave set to hit parts of UK

Temperatures could hit 33C this weekend as parts of the UK bask in a heatwave.

Forecasters are expecting temperatures to climb to a peak of 33C on Sunday in the east of England, approaching the highest ever temperature recorded in June – 35.6C in 1976.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

Temperatures are predicted to reach 27C on Tuesday and Wednesday, 29C on Thursday, 30C by Friday, then 32C on Saturday and peak at 33C on Sunday, the Met Office said.

And some thundery showers could be seen across the far west on Friday night into Saturday.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: “Heat is the main story this week, with high pressure building and temperatures rising to heatwave levels in some areas by the weekend.

“Today and tomorrow, we could see maximum temperatures of 27C in the south of England, and 29C on Thursday.

“The trend for temperatures to rise continues into Friday, with a maximum of 30C in central England. With the hot temperatures, we could also see some thundery showers across the far west Friday night into Saturday.

(PA Graphics)

“Widespread very warm conditions are expected on Saturday, with a top temperature of 32C. Sunday looks to see the peak of the very warm spell, with a headline max of 33C possible. This is most likely to be in the east of England, with other areas seeing temperatures into the high 20s to low 30 Celsius. Warm, and perhaps even ‘tropical nights’ will also be a feature this week.

“At present, the highest temperature ever recorded in June was 35.6C in Southampton in 1976. The warmest day of the year so far was 29.4C on June 13, recorded at Santon Downham in Suffolk.

“High pressure is expected to move away from the UK into early next week resulting in temperatures falling. However, there is uncertainty in how quickly this happens, and the peak temperatures experienced across the UK.”

The hotter weather is a “welcome lift” for the hospitality sector, Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, said.

People enjoy the warm weather on Bournemouth Beach in Dorset (PA)

She said: “This spell of warm weather will no doubt be a welcome lift for hospitality venues up and down the country, as people look to eat, drink and socialise outdoors.

“Businesses will now be hoping for a strong summer to help counterbalance the significant cost pressures they’re contending with. Rain or shine, I’d encourage everyone to get out and support their local hospitality businesses.”

Katy Alston, who has been in the ice cream trade for more than 20 years and runs Pinks Parlour near the beach in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, said this week’s weather will be “the difference between night and day” for her business.

She said: “We get so excited because this is what we wait for.

“People who work in ice cream vans are risk takers because you never know when that big yellow ball is going to come out.”

(PA Graphics)

Ms Alston said on Tuesday morning she had 84 inquiries from businesses wanting an ice cream van to visit, which is more than the last month.

“We want to go to as many people as we can,” she said. “We’re now making gelato around the clock, as fast as we’re making it, we’re selling it.

“It’s our Christmas time.”

Meanwhile, the London Fire Brigade has issued a warning over wildfires before the prolonged spell of hot weather and following one of the driest springs on record.

Charlie Pugsley, deputy commissioner for operational policy, prevention and protection, said: “Extended periods of hot and dry weather can greatly increase the risk of a grass fire, and particularly when that grass is tinder dry the spread of fire can be rapid. We have seen examples of this in London as well as more recently worldwide, such as in California and South Korea.

“Last month, I wrote to the chief executives of each London local authority, outlining some key measures they can take, such as to create fire breaks, and to welcome the work that councils are already undertaking.”