Starmer signals visa crackdown to tackle ‘deteriorating’ English Channel crisis

French police teargassed migrants desperately trying to reach the UK as Sir Keir Starmer threatened a visa crackdown to help tackle the “deteriorating” situation.

The Prime Minister signalled that countries which did not do enough to tackle the irregular migration crisis, for example by taking back failed asylum seekers, could face repercussions in the numbers of visas issued to their citizens.

Sir Keir’s message came as French police employed more robust tactics on the beaches but stood by and watched once migrants had entered the water to board a dinghy in the hope of crossing the English Channel.

Some 16,545 people have crossed in small boats so far in 2025 according to Home Office figures, a 45% increase on the same period in 2024 and higher than at the same point in 2022, the overall record year for crossings.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer signalled a tougher line on visas while at the G7 summit in Canada (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Speaking to reporters at the G7 summit in Canada, the Prime Minister said: “It’s a serious challenge that requires serious responses to it.”

He added that he was looking at a “smarter use of our visas” and “whether we should tie our visas to the work that the countries we’re dealing with are doing on preventative measures and on return agreements”.

No 10 signalled it was part of a “more hard-edged approach to diplomacy and migration”.

People thought to be migrants emerge from bushes on a beach in Gravelines, France, after French authorities had fired tear gas (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A spokesman said: “This is at an early stage, but the principle is clear: if a country won’t co-operate on returns or prevention, they shouldn’t expect visa privileges to carry on as normal.

“No one has a right to a UK visa, and this Government is making sure the rules are enforced.”

On Tuesday morning, hundreds of people gathered on the dunes before making dashes towards the English Channel at Gravelines beach near Calais, all intent on boarding a single dinghy.

The French authorities stood by and watched as those not deterred by tear gas waded into the water to risk the Channel crossing.

The French authorities on a beach in Gravelines as they prepare to fire tear gas (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The scenes at Gravelines unfolded just hours after a meeting between Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron at the G7 in Canada to address a situation No 10 acknowledged was “deteriorating”.

Officers were trudging the sands at Gravelines before the sun had risen, armed with riot shields and batons.

A thick blanket of tear gas fired by the French Police Nationale was not enough to deter all the migrants gathered at the beach.

Those who made it to the water bunched into three groups and waited for the dinghy to collect them, watched by the French police from the shoreline.

While they waited, an Afghani migrant who wished to remain anonymous told the PA news agency that he was seeking a better life in the UK.

“Just I want to go for a good life, I have a situation bad in my country,” he said.

Well over 50 migrants made it aboard the small black dinghy before it finally set off into the Channel.

The dinghy, which had originally come to shore around 7am local time (6am BST), headed out to sea at 9.30am.

The boat appeared to be overloaded and witnesses saw it was eventually brought back to shore at around 11am local time.

People thought to be migrants wade through the sea to board a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France, in an attempt to reach the UK by crossing the English Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The police would not confirm whether the use of tear gas had now become common practice during these clashes.

The UK and France will hold a summit in July focused on tackling the migration problem, No 10 said after a meeting between the Prime Minister and French president on the margins of the G7 in Canada.

“Migration should be a key focus given the deteriorating situation in the Channel, they confirmed – adding that they should continue to work closely with other partners to find innovative ways to drive forward progress,” an official readout of the meeting said.

Downing Street acknowledged there were “no quick fixes”, but insisted action was already being taken and “the days of Britain being a soft touch for these gangs are over”.

That includes measures aimed at getting the French authorities to intervene even if migrants are already in the sea.

Asked if the Government approved of the use of tear gas, the spokesman said: “Our work with the French has never been closer.

“We are the first government to have secured agreement from the French to review their laws so their border enforcement teams can intervene in shallow waters.”

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “Starmer is right, under his watch the Channel crisis is spiralling out of control.”

Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation at the Channel in a meeting at the G7 summit in Canada (Suzanne Plunkett/PA)

He said 2025 was the worst year on record but Labour’s answer was “to ask the British taxpayer to foot the bill for their accommodation or to pay half a billion pounds for the French to wave the boats off and do next to nothing to prevent Channel crossings”.

He added: “The gangs are laughing, the boats keep coming, and Labour’s response is to form another taskforce and hold a summit. It’s weak and it’s embarrassing.”