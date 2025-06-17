Spanish police say Malaga shooting suspect ‘fled three countries in 15 hours’

Spanish police have alleged that a man suspected of shooting two men dead at a bar in Malaga fled through “three countries in 15 hours”.

The two men, understood to be Eddie Lyons Junior and Ross Monaghan, died after a gunman opened fire outside Monaghans Bar in Fuengirola, Malaga, on May 31.

The incident prompted a denial from Police Scotland that the incident was linked to a suspected ongoing gang feud which began in March.

A man aged 44 was arrested in Liverpool on June 13, according to the National Crime Agency, which supported the arrest alongside Merseyside Police.

He then appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court, ahead of extradition proceedings.

On Tuesday, the Spanish National Police, which is leading the investigation, alleged the man took a route through “three countries in less than 15 hours” and used disguises to avoid being detected.

It said that it took “just seven days” to identify him.

Police Scotland had previously denied any link between the shootings in Spain and ongoing conflict in the Edinburgh and Glasgow regions.

The force said in a statement: “There is also nothing to suggest that the shooting in Fuengirola was planned from within Scotland.”

On Tuesday, the Spanish police force said “two house searches were also carried out in Liverpool and that the man went into hiding in the UK”.

A Spanish police spokesperson said: “In just seven days, the alleged perpetrator was identified. He fled three countries in less than 15 hours, altering his physical appearance to avoid recognition.

“Once in hiding in the United Kingdom, he changed his address to hinder any investigation until Friday afternoon, when he was arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) following the issuance of an International Arrest Warrant by Fuengirola Magistrates’ Court Number Two.”

A spokesperson for the National Crime Agency said: “On June 13, officers from Merseyside Police arrested a 44-year-old man in the Liverpool area on behalf of the Spanish authorities for two counts of murder. The operation was supported by officers from the NCA’s National Extradition Unit.

“The individual appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 14 for the commencement of extradition proceedings.

“He was remanded in custody.”

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Houston said: “We have been assisting Spanish colleagues with their investigation into the fatal shootings in Fuengirola.

“We are not aware of any current evidence which suggests the deaths of these two men in Spain are linked to the recent criminal attacks in Scotland being investigated as part of Operation Portaledge.

“We are aware of the statement from the Spanish police and, although we cannot comment on an ongoing investigation in another jurisdiction, our position remains that we have no current evidence to suggest that this incident was orchestrated from Scotland.

“We are aware of the arrest of an individual in the Merseyside area and will continue to support colleagues in Spain where necessary and if required by them.”