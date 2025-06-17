Single ticket-holder from Ireland wins 250 million EuroMillions jackpot

A single ticket-holder from Ireland has won the 250 million euro EuroMillions jackpot, the Irish National Lottery said.

The winning numbers from Tuesday’s draw, which had rolled over several times, are 13, 22, 23, 44 and 49, with lucky stars 3 and 5.

“The EuroMillions jackpot of 250 million euro has been won in Ireland,” the Irish operator said on X.

The EuroMillions jackpot is capped once it reaches 250 million euros – or £208 million.

In total, more than 92,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games.