Royal Ascot racegoers hoping to see King and Queen

Royal Ascot racegoers are expecting the King and Queen to join them for the opening day of the sporting event and major social occasion.

Charles and Camilla, both fans of racing, are likely to arrive in the famous carriage procession along the course and past the stands that will welcome hundreds of thousands of punters during the five-day meet in Berkshire.

The head of state and his wife will be hoping for a winner in the Ascot Stakes when their horse Reaching High, trained by Willie Mullins, takes on other thoroughbreds.

Mullins, reflecting on the thoroughbred’s narrow defeat at Leopardstown racecourse in Ireland, said: “I’ve been very happy since his first run, he did everything nicely at Leopardstown and if he could run a similar type of race at Ascot I would be very pleased.”

Queen Elizabeth II was a passionate owner and breeder of thoroughbreds and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

Charles and Camilla have taken on her stable of horses and enjoyed their first Royal Ascot winner in 2023 when their horse Desert Hero triumphed in the King George V Stakes.