Petrol bombs thrown at police amid disorder in Londonderry

Petrol bombs have been thrown at police in Londonderry after disorder broke out again on Tuesday.

The PSNI said a number of missiles, including masonry and petrol bombs, have been thrown towards police officers.

The disorder broke out in the Nailors Row area of Derry on Tuesday evening.

Police have asked motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Earlier, a 13-year-old boy was arrested following previous incidents of disorder in Londonderry.

An 18-year-old was also arrested after the scenes in the Nailors Road area on Monday night.

A police spokesperson said three officers were injured after missiles were thrown at police between 9.30pm and midnight.

They said two officers were struck by masonry, while a third was hit by a firework.

The 13-year-old boy and 18-year-old male were both arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour, and have both since been released on bail to allow for further police inquiries.