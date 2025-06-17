Meghan insists her personal Instagram is for fun, not for promoting her brand

The Duchess of Sussex has denied that her personal Instagram account, where she shares behind the scenes footage of family life, is a tool to promote her business.

Meghan said returning to social media at the start of the year was “a great way to get my voice back”, and she uses it for “authentic” sharing such as her twerking video.

“It’s my space and my channel for joy,” she added.

The former Suits actress went back on Instagram in January, first with footage of her running around a beach and writing 2025 in the sand, and then a montage from her Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

The duchess has made numerous posts about her jam-selling venture As Ever, mentioning her As Ever Instagram account, but has also released photos and videos of the Sussexes’ life with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

On Lili’s fourth birthday last week, Meghan shared footage of herself twerking in a labour room while heavily pregnant with her daughter.

On the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast, entrepreneur Grede asked Meghan about her return to social media, saying: “Are you thinking about it in the way that so many of us do as also a business tool?”

Meghan replied: “Not for my personal account, no.”

Grede challenged her, asking: “Really?”

Meghan said: “For my personal account? …No.”

Grede told her: “Well that’s the one we’re all following.”

Meghan replied and laughed: “Well good…as long as you’re following As Ever too.

“No, I think for me it was great way to get my voice back… It’s my space and my channel for joy – that is the intention of my handle.”

Meghan’s personal account @Meghan has 3.8 million followers.

Her @aseverofficial account has 847,000 followers, and is linked into her @Meghan bio, as is her ShopMy collection.

The duchess said of her personal account: “I think if part of it is just being able to authentically share in real time the things that are happening that I think someone might be able to last with, or enjoy or be inspired by.”

She said she wanted to post in a way that was “not overproduced”.

Addressing the recent twerking video, which showed her dancing to the Baby Mama song in a bid to bring on labour with Lili, Meghan described it as a reminder of a “real authentic fun life”.

The duchess said it felt liberating to be back on social media where she can share things on her own terms.

“That wasn’t yesterday. That was four years ago so it’s also a really great reminder that with all the noise or whatever people do, there’s still whole life, a real, authentic, fun life that’s happening behind the scenes,” Meghan said.

“I’m just grateful that now, being back on social as well, I have a place where I can share it on my own terms.”

She added: “It feels liberating.”