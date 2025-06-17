Man jailed for life for ‘frenzied’ murders of partner and neighbour at Christmas

A man has been jailed for life after he murdered his partner and neighbour, and tried to kill his son, in an unprovoked and “frenzied” attack after taking cocaine on Christmas Day.

Jazwell Brown, 49, fatally stabbed Joanne Pearson, 38, with a kitchen knife and beat her with a baseball bat in their flat in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, before doing the same to 18-year-old Jake Brown, who survived the incident, Luton Crown Court heard.

He then entered his neighbour’s flat where he stabbed Teohna Grant, 24, and tried to murder her boyfriend Bradley Latter, 29, by stabbing him multiple times.

Joanne Pearson (left) and Teohna Grant were both stabbed to death in the attack on Christmas Day (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Ms Pearson was stabbed 31 times in the attack, while Ms Grant suffered five sharp force injuries, including a deep stab wound to the neck, and Jake Brown was left with a life-threatening wound to his chest.

Mr Justice Kerr sentenced Brown to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 39 years on Tuesday.

He told the defendant: “The terrible crimes you committed that day have torn apart the lives of many people.”

The judge said he accepted a psychiatric report that “the use of illegal drugs was the immediate trigger of the attacks”, adding: “That intoxication was voluntary.”

He said that Brown’s assault on his son Jake was “a terrible betrayal of a son’s natural trust in his father”.